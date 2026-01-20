Skip to main content
MJ Thomas, Churchill Abass both score 20 to help New Orleans secure 89-76 victory over Lamar

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — MJ Thomas and Churchill Abass both had 20 points to lead New Orleans over Lamar 89-76 on Monday night.

Thomas also snagged nine rebounds for the Privateers (8-12, 5-5 Southland Conference). Abass made 9 of 11 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Jakevion Buckley had 13 points.

Braden East led the Cardinals (10-9, 5-5) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Holifield added 20 points and two blocks. Cody Pennebaker contributed 13 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

