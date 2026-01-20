Dorian McMillian, Daeshun Ruffin help Jackson State take down Texas Southern 94-89

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dorian McMillian had 25 points, Daeshun Ruffin had a double-double and Jackson State beat Texas Southern 94-89 on Monday night.

McMillian shot 7 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (5-13, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ruffin totaled 22 and 16 assists. Dionjahe Thomas had 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

The Tigers (4-13, 2-4) were led in scoring by Bryce Roberts, who finished with 26 points. Troy Hupstead totaled 23 points and 15 rebounds. Alex Anderson had 16 points.

By The Associated Press