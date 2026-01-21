Rueben Chinyelu’s fourth consecutive double-double helps No. 16 Florida beat LSU 79-61

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu scored 15 points and tied his career high with 21 rebounds, becoming the first Florida player in two decades with four consecutive double-doubles, and the 16th-ranked Gators handled LSU 79-61 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Chinyelu matched David Lee’s double-double streak from 2005 as Florida (14-5, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) extended its home winning streak to 16.

It was Chinyelu’s second 20-plus-board game of the season, making him the third player in school history to accomplish the feat.

Urban Klavzar hit a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Florida. Alex Condon and Boogie Fland added 10 points apiece.

LSU leading scorer Dedan Thomas Jr. returned from a five-game absence and looked rusty. He missed his first six shots after missing nearly three weeks with a leg injury. He finished with two points, two rebounds and three assists.

Michael Nwoko led the Tigers (13-6, 1-5) with 17 points before fouling out with seven minutes to play.

Florida closed the first half with a flurry, hitting three 3s in three minutes to build a 12-point lead. Thomas Haugh delivered the team’s final six points in the spurt.

The Gators turned to Chinyelu after the break, and he delivered.

The biggest series of the game: a seven-point possession. The Tigers were called for a flagrant foul, giving Florida two free throws and the ball. Chinyelu made one. Klavzar hit a 3 off the inbounds play and got fouled. He missed the free throw. Chinyelu got the rebound, hit a layup, got fouled again and added the seventh point from the stripe.

Up next

LSU plays at No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday.

Florida hosts Auburn earlier in the day, the first matchup between Todd Golden and close friend Steven Pearl.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer