Hawaii wins 98-71 against CSU Bakersfield

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Quandre Bullock scored 17 points as Hawaii beat CSU Bakersfield 98-71 on Thursday.

Bullock also added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Isaiah Kerr scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Isaac Johnson had 12 points and shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Roadrunners (8-13, 2-7) were led by Dailin Smith, who recorded 28 points. Mike Price added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

