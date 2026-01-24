Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wicks scores 20 and Saint Francis beats Chicago State 81-60

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Skylar Wicks had 20 points and Saint Francis beat Chicago State 81-60 on Friday.

Wicks added 11 rebounds for the Red Flash (6-14, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Chris Moncrief shot 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Zion Russell had 14 points and shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars (2-18, 0-7) were led in scoring by CJ Ray, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Doyel Cockrill III added 13 points for Chicago State. Chauncey Gibson had 10 points.

The loss is the ninth straight for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.