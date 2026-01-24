Rainwater scores 25, Le Moyne takes down Wagner 69-67

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tennessee Rainwater scored 25 points and Trent Mosquera added 23 as Le Moyne defeat Wagner 69-67 on Friday.

Rainwater had 10 rebounds and four steals for the Dolphins (10-10, 5-2 Northeast Conference). Mosquera added five rebounds. Deng Garang shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Seahawks (6-12, 1-6) were led by Nick Jones, who recorded 13 points and three steals. Eduardo Placer added 12 points for Wagner. Travis Gray had 11 points and two steals.

The Seahawks prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press