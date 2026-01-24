Ball, Karaban help No. 2 UConn rally past visiting Villanova 75-67 in overtime

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball had 24 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, and Alex Karaban had all of his 17 after halftime as No. 2 UConn beat Villanova 75-67 on Saturday.

Silas Demary Jr. and Tarris Reed Jr. each finished with 10 for UConn (19-1, 9-0 Big East), which won its 15th game in a row.

Matthew Hodge hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 left in the second half to give Villanova a two-point lead, but Reed tied it on a tip that bounced off the rim a couple of times.

Villanova’s Tyler Perkins opened overtime with a 3-pointer, but that was the Wildcats’ only field goal in the extra period. Perkins and Duke Brennan had 16 points apiece for Villanova (15-5, 6-3).

UConn coach Dan Hurley was called for a technical foul with 15:06 left in the second half after no foul was called on a shot in the paint by Karaban and then Villanova’s Acaden Lewis went to the line after being fouled. Devin Askew made both free throws on the technical and Lewis hit both foul shots to put Villanova up 39-33. Ball had five points in a 7-0 UConn run and his 3-pointer with 12:12 remaining gave the Huskies their first lead of the second half.

The Wildcats regained the lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Hodge and Askew.

Hodge hit a pair of 3-pointers as Villanova took an 8-0 lead. The Wildcats led 31-27 at halftime.

UConn freshman Braylon Mullins left the game early in the second half when it appeared that he was hit in his face when Lewis was dribbling up the court.

Up next

Villanova: Hosts Providence on Friday.

UConn: Hosts Providence on Tuesday.

By JIM FULLER

Associated Press