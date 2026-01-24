Saint Joseph’s trio score 20 points each in win over Dayton 81-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover-Toscano, Dasear Haskins and Derek Simpson scored 20 points apiece in Saint Joseph’s 81-74 victory against Dayton on Saturday.

Glover-Toscano also had seven rebounds for the Hawks (12-8, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Haskins was 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Simpson shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Deshayne Montgomery finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Flyers (14-6, 5-2). Javon Bennett added 18 points for Dayton. Malcolm Thomas also put up 12 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press