Saint Joseph’s trio score 20 points each in win over Dayton 81-74

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover-Toscano, Dasear Haskins and Derek Simpson scored 20 points apiece in Saint Joseph’s 81-74 victory against Dayton on Saturday.

Glover-Toscano also had seven rebounds for the Hawks (12-8, 4-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Haskins was 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Simpson shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Deshayne Montgomery finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Flyers (14-6, 5-2). Javon Bennett added 18 points for Dayton. Malcolm Thomas also put up 12 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

