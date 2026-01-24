Skip to main content
Williams-Dryden scores 24 as West Georgia beats Queens 74-66

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden had 24 points and 11 rebounds in West Georgia’s 74-66 win against Queens on Saturday.

Josh Smith scored 20 points for the Wolves (10-10, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), shooting 8 for 18, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. JaVar Daniel finished with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and five blocks.

Avantae Parker led the way for the Royals (12-9, 7-1) with 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Carson Schwieger and Jordan Watford finished with 12 points apiece. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Royals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

