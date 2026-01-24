Reed scores 22 as Drexel beats Northeastern 83-78

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Reed led Drexel past Northeastern on Saturday with 22 points off the bench in an 83-78 win.

Reed shot 8 of 12 from the field and 6 of 9 from the line for the Dragons (10-11, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Shane Blakeney scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor and 4 of 6 from the line to go with three blocks. Garfield Turner had 12 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 7 from the line.

Xavier Abreu led the Huskies (6-14, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Luca Soroa added 15 points for Northeastern. William Kermoury had 14 points and two steals.

Turner put up 10 points in the first half for Drexel, who led 33-28 at halftime. Reed’s 20-point second half helped Drexel close out the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press