Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jacksonville wins 81-76 in OT against Eastern Kentucky

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lockett Jr.’s 25 points helped Jacksonville defeat Eastern Kentucky 81-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Lockett added three steals for the Dolphins (8-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Donovan Rivers scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Evan Sterck had 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Montavious Myrick led the way for the Colonels (7-14, 3-5) with 17 points and six rebounds. MJ Williams added 12 points for Eastern Kentucky. Juan Cranford Jr. had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.