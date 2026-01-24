Johnson puts up 26 as McNeese downs New Orleans 82-63

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 26 points as McNeese beat New Orleans 82-63 on Saturday.

Johnson had eight rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (16-4, 9-2 Southland Conference). Garwey Dual added 14 points while shooting 2 of 6 (2 of 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, to go with five rebounds. Tyshawn Archie went 3 of 10 from the field (2 of 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding four steals.

The Privateers (8-13, 5-6) were led by Coleton Benson, who recorded 23 points. TJ Cope added 12 points for New Orleans. MJ Thomas had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press