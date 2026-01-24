Skip to main content
Johnson puts up 26 as McNeese downs New Orleans 82-63

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 26 points as McNeese beat New Orleans 82-63 on Saturday.

Johnson had eight rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys (16-4, 9-2 Southland Conference). Garwey Dual added 14 points while shooting 2 of 6 (2 of 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, to go with five rebounds. Tyshawn Archie went 3 of 10 from the field (2 of 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding four steals.

The Privateers (8-13, 5-6) were led by Coleton Benson, who recorded 23 points. TJ Cope added 12 points for New Orleans. MJ Thomas had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

