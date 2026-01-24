Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kugel leads hot-shooting UCF to first win in Boulder, beating Colorado 95-86

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 22 points with the help of six 3-pointers and Themus Fulks scored 19 points and UCF beat Colorado 95-86 on Saturday to earn its first-ever win over the Buffaloes in Boulder.

Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and reserves Devan Cambridge and Chris Johnson scored 11 and 10 respectively for the Knights (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) who shot a blistering 61% (33 of 54) including 63% (15 of 24) from 3-point range.

UCF made more 3s (15) than foul shots (14).

Barrington Hargress, Isaiah Johnson and Sebastian Rancik each scored 20 points for Colorado (12-8, 2-6) who on most other nights would’ve posted a victory, shooting 52% (29 of 56) including 55% (11 of 20) from 3.

Jordan Burks’ short shot gave UCF its largest lead at 79-64 with 6:48 left before Colorado went on a 16-7 spurt to close within 86-80.

With 2:16 left and Colorado rallying, Kugel banked in a 3 out of an inbounds play with 0.6 on the shot clock, and the Buffs never recovered.

Rancik gave Colorado its largest lead at 34-27 with 6:53 before halftime with a deep 3 before UCF went on a 9-2 run to tie it at 36 with 5:32 before the break. Cambridge’s layup a minute-and-a-half later put UCF up for good and they led 49-47 at halftime.

Up Next

Colorado: The Buffs, who now have lost six five straight, travel to face ninth-ranked Iowa State on Thursday.

UCF: The Knights host Arizona State on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.