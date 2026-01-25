Wichita State earns 74-59 victory over Memphis

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles and Karon Boyd each had 14 points in Wichita State’s 74-59 victory against Memphis on Saturday.

Giles shot 6 for 16, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Shockers (13-8, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Boyd shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Dillon Battie shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Tigers (9-10, 4-3) were led in scoring by Curtis Givens III, who finished with 11 points. Aaron Bradshaw added 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Memphis. Simon Majok finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press