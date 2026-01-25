Mount St. Mary’s secures 71-61 victory against Rider

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Xavier Lipscomb scored 20 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Rider 71-61 on Saturday.

Lipscomb shot 7 of 8 (4 of 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (9-13, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Arlandus Keyes scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (4 of 7 from 3-point range) and added five assists. Trey Deveaux had 13 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field.

Zion Cruz finished with 22 points for the Broncs (2-17, 1-9). Rider got 20 points, four assists and three steals from Aasim Burton. Shemani Fuller had 11 rebounds, eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press