Freshman Greyson Uelmen scores 30 to lead North Dakota over Denver 93-86

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Freshman Greyson Uelmen scored a season-high 30 points to lead North Dakota past Denver 93-86 on Saturday.

Uelmen shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 13 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Hawks (12-12, 6-2 Summit League). Eli King added 17 points and eight rebounds. Zach Kraft scored 13. All three players had three 3-pointers.

Sophomore Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (9-13, 2-5) with 32 points. Julius Rollins added 13 points and Shaun Wysocki scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

