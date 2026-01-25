Freshman Greyson Uelmen scores 30 to lead North Dakota over Denver 93-86

DENVER (AP) — Freshman Greyson Uelmen scored a season-high 30 points to lead North Dakota past Denver 93-86 on Saturday.

Uelmen shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 13 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Hawks (12-12, 6-2 Summit League). Eli King added 17 points and eight rebounds. Zach Kraft scored 13. All three players had three 3-pointers.

Sophomore Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (9-13, 2-5) with 32 points. Julius Rollins added 13 points and Shaun Wysocki scored 12.

