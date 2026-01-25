Sparks, Turner split 28 points, Benjamin has double-double as Fairfield defeats Canisius 61-55

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks and Deuce Turner split 28 points, and Brandon Benjamin had a double-double as Fairfield beat Canisius 61-55 on Saturday.

Sparks went 6 of 19 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points for the Stags (13-9, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Turner also scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Brandon Benjamin shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

The Golden Griffins (8-13, 3-7) were led in scoring by Bryan Ndjonga, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Canisius also got 13 points from Kahlil Singleton. Javante Edwards had 12 points, and Mike Evbagharu posted 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Stags led 31-22 at the half after a 13-2 run. They were shut out for nearly four minutes in the second half, allowing a 8-0 run from the Golden Griffins to cut their lead to three points with 2:37 remaining. A Halon Rawkins tip-in gave them a five-point cushion to hold on.

