Mahaney’s 21 lead UCSB over Long Beach State 74-71

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney’s 21 points helped UCSB defeat Long Beach State 74-71 on Saturday.

Mahaney went 8 of 13 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (13-7, 6-3 Big West Conference). Colin Smith scored 11 points while going 3 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. CJ Shaw went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Beach (8-13, 4-5) were led by Petar Majstorovic, who recorded 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Long Beach State also got 16 points from Isaiah Lewis. Shaquil Bender also had 15 points.

