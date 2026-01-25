Skip to main content
Mahaney’s 21 lead UCSB over Long Beach State 74-71

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney’s 21 points helped UCSB defeat Long Beach State 74-71 on Saturday.

Mahaney went 8 of 13 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (13-7, 6-3 Big West Conference). Colin Smith scored 11 points while going 3 of 10 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. CJ Shaw went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Beach (8-13, 4-5) were led by Petar Majstorovic, who recorded 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Long Beach State also got 16 points from Isaiah Lewis. Shaquil Bender also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

