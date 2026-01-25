Nasir Whitlock scores 20 to help Lehigh defeat Lafayette 64-59

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock had 20 points in Lehigh’s 64-59 victory over Lafayette on Saturday night.

Whitlock shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (9-12, 5-3 Patriot League). Hank Alvey totaled 12 points and seven rebounds. Joshua Ingram had 10 points.

Caleb Williams led the Leopards (5-16, 2-6) with 18 points. Mark Butler added 14 points and three steals, while Shareef Jackson scored 13.

Lehigh went into the half ahead of Lafayette 38-22 behind eight points from Ingram.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press