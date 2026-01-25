Skip to main content
Elijah Crawford scores 26 as UIC ups win streak to six by beating Bradley 85-70

By AP News

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Crawford had 26 points and UIC upped its winning streak to six with an 85-70 victory over Bradley on Saturday night.

Crawford shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Flames (11-10, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Josiah Hammons hit five 3-pointers and scored 18. Andy Johnson had 13 points.

Timoty van der Knaap led the way for the Braves (14-8, 7-4) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Ahmet Jonovic and Alex Huibregtse both had 11 points.

UIC took the lead for good with 9:27 left in the first half. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Crawford racking up 15 points. Hammons scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

