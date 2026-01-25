Elijah Crawford scores 26 as UIC ups win streak to six by beating Bradley 85-70

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Crawford had 26 points and UIC upped its winning streak to six with an 85-70 victory over Bradley on Saturday night.

Crawford shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Flames (11-10, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Josiah Hammons hit five 3-pointers and scored 18. Andy Johnson had 13 points.

Timoty van der Knaap led the way for the Braves (14-8, 7-4) with 12 points and nine rebounds. Ahmet Jonovic and Alex Huibregtse both had 11 points.

UIC took the lead for good with 9:27 left in the first half. The score was 39-28 at halftime, with Crawford racking up 15 points. Hammons scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press