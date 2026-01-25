Potter’s 29 and 11 rebounds lead Utah Tech over Southern Utah 102-91

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ethan Potter’s 29 points and 11 rebounds helped Utah Tech defeat Southern Utah 102-91 on Saturday.

Chance Trujillo shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points for the Trailblazers (11-11, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Britton Berrett went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Thunderbirds (7-14, 3-5) were led by Jaiden Feroah, who posted 35 points and 12 rebounds. Elijah Duval added 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Southern Utah. Dylan Jones also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press