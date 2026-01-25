Djobet has 23 and 11 rebounds as Omaha downs Kansas City 77-60

Skip to main content
By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paul Djobet had 23 points and 11 rebounds in Omaha’s 77-60 win over Kansas City on Saturday.

Tony Osburn added 12 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (10-12, 3-4 Summit League). Christian Richardson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Kasheem Grady II led the Roos (4-17, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Kansas City also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Chris Dockery. Jayson Petty finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

