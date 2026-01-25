Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
43.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Miller’s 27 help Montana State knock off Weber State 91-88

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 27 points as Montana State beat Weber State 91-88 on Saturday night.

Miller also had five rebounds for the Bobcats (13-8, 7-1 Big Sky Conference). Christian King scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Seth Amunrud finished with 13 points.

Tijan Saine led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-4) with 24 points and four assists. Viljami Vartiainen and Trevor Henning had 15 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.