Miller’s 27 help Montana State knock off Weber State 91-88

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller scored 27 points as Montana State beat Weber State 91-88 on Saturday night.

Miller also had five rebounds for the Bobcats (13-8, 7-1 Big Sky Conference). Christian King scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Seth Amunrud finished with 13 points.

Tijan Saine led the Wildcats (10-11, 4-4) with 24 points and four assists. Viljami Vartiainen and Trevor Henning had 15 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press