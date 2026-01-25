Murauskas scores 24 as Saint Mary’s downs Portland 75-69

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 24 points in Saint Mary’s 75-69 victory over Portland on Saturday night.

Murauskas added nine rebounds for the Gaels (19-3, 8-1 West Coast Conference). Mikey Lewis went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Joshua Dent went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists.

The Pilots (10-12, 3-6) were led by Joel Foxwell, who posted 27 points and five assists. Portland also got 18 points and two steals from James O’Donnell. Cameron Williams finished with 10 points.

Lewis scored 10 points in the first half to help give the Gaels a 38-34 halftime lead. Saint Mary’s took the lead for good with 14:00 left in the second half on a jump shot from Lewis to make it a 50-48.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press