Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mercyhurst earns 61-59 victory over Chicago State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Bernie Blunt’s 19 points helped Mercyhurst defeat Chicago State 61-59 on Sunday and extend the Cougars’ losing streak to 10 games.

Blunt shot 6 for 13 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lakers (10-11, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Christian Gamble scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Jake Lemelman shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Doyel Cockrill III finished with 13 points for the Cougars (2-19, 0-8). Braelon Bush added 13 points and two steals for Chicago State. Marcus Tankersley finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.