Timmons, Weathers lead fourth quarter charge and No. 23 Alabama women defeat Mississippi State 85-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jessica Timmons scored a career-high 28 points, she and Karly Weathers dominated the fourth quarter on offense, and No. 23 Alabama rallied to defeat Mississippi State 85-78 on Sunday.

Weathers scored 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and Timmons had seven fourth-quarter points, 18 in the second half.

Timmons scored 11 points in the third quarter while Alabama built an eight-point lead with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the period. But the Bulldogs hit their next six shots — four of them by Jaylah Lampley — and they took a 60-56 lead into the fourth.

There were three lead changes in the fourth quarter and Alabama went ahead for good when Weathers hit a layup and a 3-pointer followed by a three-point play by Timmons.

Mississippi State was within 74-70 before another 3 from Weathers put the Crimson Tide up by seven with two minutes remaining.

Diana Collins scored 15 points and Naomi Jones and Ace Austin added 10 each for Alabama (18-3, 4-3 SEC).

Favour Nwaedozi scored 19 points, Madison Francis 16, Lampley 14 and Trayanna Crisp 11 for Mississippi State (15-6, 2-5 SEC). Francis had eight rebounds and seven steals.

Four players hit 3-pointers for Alabama in the first quarter, helping the Crimson Tide take a 15-14 lead. There were five lead changes in the first few minutes of the second quarter, then Alabama went on to lead 35-31 at halftime.

Timmons made 11 of 11 free throws and the Crimson Tide hit on 20 of 24 from the foul line. Mississippi State made 18 of 21 free throws.

Up next

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs play Thursday at No. 17 Tennessee.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide visit Georgia on Thursday. ___

