No. 3 UCLA dominates Northwestern 80-46 for 13th straight win

By AP News
UCLA Northwestern Basketball

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored 19 points and No. 3 UCLA beat Northwestern 80-46 on Sunday for its 13th straight victory.

Lauren Betts added 16 points while Kiki Rice had 15 and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (19-1, 9-0 Big Ten), who never trailed and stayed tied with 10th-ranked Iowa for the conference lead.

The Bruins led 21-14 after the first period and finished the first half on a 15-2 run to go to intermission up 46-22. The Wildcats managed just three field goals in the second period and none in the final 4:57 of the half.

The Wildcats tried to double-team the 6-foot-7 Betts early but she usually found an open teammate and finished the game with six assists. UCLA also outrebounded its hosts 44-25.

The Bruins are beating their conference foes by an average 27.8 points per game.

Grace Sullivan scored 21 points for Northwestern (8-12, 2-7), which has lost two straight and 12 of its last 14.

Up next

UCLA: Visits Illinois on Wednesday.

Northwestern: Travels to No. 24 Nebraska on Wednesday.

___

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

