Top freshman Kingston Flemings scores 25, Emanuel Sharp has 23 as No. 10 Houston beats TCU 79-70

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Houston freshman Kingston Flemings scored 25 points, Emanuel Sharp had 23 and the 10th-ranked Cougars overcame an extended shooting slump in a 79-70 win at TCU on Wednesday night.

The Cougars (18-2, 6-1 Big 12) trailed only once, by one point 2 1/2 minutes into the game, and began the second half with a 15-point lead. But they missed their last four shots before halftime, then 11 of 13 out of the break. There was a more than five-minute gap between jumpers by Flemings while TCU got within two points.

Flemings, who had his ninth 20-point game and matched his second highest-scoring game, was coming off 42 points in a 90-86 loss at now-No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday that ended the Cougars’ 16-game winning streak in true road games, which was a Big 12 and school record. Houston had also won 11 in a row overall.

Chris Cenac Jr. had eight points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars, who finished shooting 44.4% overall (25 of 54) after they made 16 of 22 to start the game.

Xavier Edmonds had 18 points and 10 rebounds for TCU (13-8, 3-5). David Punch had 16 points and six assists.

Houston created some distance with a late 8-0 run. Flemings kicked out to Ramon Walker for a 3-pointer before the freshman guard made four free throws in that stretch.

The Cougars never trailed after a 12-0 run midway through the first half that broke the game’s only tie. They led 28-16 when Chase McCarty hit a long 3 that banked off the glass, though the forward immediately went toward the bench holding his left wrist though there was no contact. He never returned to the game, and had a brace on his hand afterward.

Houston hosts Cincinnati on Saturday, the Cougars’ first home game in 13 days.

TCU plays Sunday at Colorado.

