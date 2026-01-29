Enis’ 25 lead South Florida past Tulane 97-83

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Wes Enis scored 25 points as South Florida beat Tulane 97-83 on Wednesday night.

Enis shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (14-7, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson shot 3 of 10 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Green Wave (12-9, 3-5) were led in scoring by Tyler Ringgold and Asher Woods, who finished with 14 points apiece. Rowan Brumbaugh finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

South Florida took the lead with 7:51 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Enis led the Bulls with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 52-39 at the break. South Florida extended its lead to 68-48 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Enis scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

