Washington State earns 70-58 victory over Seattle U

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Rihards Vavers had 24 points in Washington State’s 70-58 win over Seattle U on Wednesday night.

Vavers had five rebounds for the Cougars (10-13, 5-5 West Coast Conference). Aaron Glass scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. ND Okafor shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Redhawks (14-9, 3-7) were led by Brayden Maldonado, who recorded 12 points. Austin Maurer added 10 points for Seattle U. Houran Dan finished with nine points.

Washington State took the lead about 6 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Vavers led the Cougars with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 36-30 at the break. Washington State extended its lead to 55-42 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Glass scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

