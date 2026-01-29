Rochelin’s 17 lead Pacific past Portland 74-51

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rochelin had 17 points in Pacific’s 74-51 victory against Portland on Wednesday night.

Rochelin added 11 rebounds for the Tigers (15-8, 6-4 West Coast Conference). TJ Wainwright scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and had three steals. Elias Ralph had 14 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Joel Foxwell led the Pilots (10-13, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Cameron Williams added nine points for Portland. Dante Censori-Hercules finished with seven points and two steals.

Pacific took the lead for good just more than two minutes into the game and the score was 40-21 at halftime, with Wainwright racking up 11 points. Pacific outscored Portland by four points over the final half, while Rochelin led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press