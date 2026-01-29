Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rochelin’s 17 lead Pacific past Portland 74-51

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rochelin had 17 points in Pacific’s 74-51 victory against Portland on Wednesday night.

Rochelin added 11 rebounds for the Tigers (15-8, 6-4 West Coast Conference). TJ Wainwright scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and had three steals. Elias Ralph had 14 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Joel Foxwell led the Pilots (10-13, 3-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Cameron Williams added nine points for Portland. Dante Censori-Hercules finished with seven points and two steals.

Pacific took the lead for good just more than two minutes into the game and the score was 40-21 at halftime, with Wainwright racking up 11 points. Pacific outscored Portland by four points over the final half, while Rochelin led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.