Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
45.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Josiah Lake II scores 13, Oregon State takes down Loyola Marymount 72-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josiah Lake II scored 13 points as Oregon State beat Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Wednesday night.

Lake added five rebounds for the Beavers (11-12, 4-6 West Coast Conference). Dez White scored 11 points, going 4 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Isaiah Sy and Matija Samar scored 10 points apiece.

Myron Amey Jr. finished with 24 points and two steals for the Lions (11-12, 2-8). Loyola Marymount also got 13 points from Jan Vide. Aaron McBride had 10 points and six rebounds.

Oregon State went into halftime ahead of Loyola Marymount 40-36. Lake scored eight points in the half. Oregon State used an 11-2 second-half run erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 55-50 with 10:00 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Sy scored seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.