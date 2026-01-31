Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
61.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Georgia Southern wins 79-76 against UL Monroe

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 26 points in Georgia Southern’s 79-76 victory over UL Monroe on Friday.

Spudd Webb went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with eight seconds left for a three-point lead and Dylan Diaz was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Moore shot 7 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (14-9, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Webb added 15 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Khayri Dunn shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Krystian Lewis finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Warhawks (3-19, 0-10). UL Monroe also got 18 points from MJ Russell. Renars Sondors also recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

The loss was the Warhawks’ 12th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.