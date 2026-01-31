Georgia Southern wins 79-76 against UL Monroe

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 26 points in Georgia Southern’s 79-76 victory over UL Monroe on Friday.

Spudd Webb went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with eight seconds left for a three-point lead and Dylan Diaz was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Moore shot 7 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (14-9, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Webb added 15 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Khayri Dunn shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Krystian Lewis finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Warhawks (3-19, 0-10). UL Monroe also got 18 points from MJ Russell. Renars Sondors also recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

The loss was the Warhawks’ 12th straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press