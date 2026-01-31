Skip to main content
Celiscar scores 17, Yale beats Dartmouth 83-68

By AP News

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaac Celiscar’s 17 points helped Yale defeat Dartmouth 83-68 on Friday night.

Celiscar shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (16-3, 5-1 Ivy League). Nick Townsend scored 16 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and seven assists. Trevor Mullin went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jayden Williams led the way for the Big Green (9-10, 3-3) with 18 points and six rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day added 13 points and six rebounds for Dartmouth. Kareem Thomas also recorded 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

