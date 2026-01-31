Bland’s 17 lead Saint Peter’s past Mount St. Mary’s 66-58

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland had 17 points in Saint Peter’s 66-58 win against Mount St. Mary’s on Friday night.

Bland shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Peacocks (12-7, 9-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Bryce Eaton added 10 points while shooting 2 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Zaakir Williamson finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Mountaineers (9-14, 5-7) were led in scoring by Justin Amadi, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb added 11 points.

