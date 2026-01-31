Skip to main content
Nessah scores 18 as Cleveland State defeats Green Bay 89-82

By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Dayan Nessah’s 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat Green Bay 89-82 on Friday night.

Nessah also contributed nine rebounds for the Vikings (8-14, 4-7 Horizon League). Jaidon Lipscomb scored 17 points, going 6 of 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). Josiah Harris shot 3 of 3 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Preston Ruedinger led the Phoenix (12-11, 7-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, eight assists and two steals. Marcus Hall added 15 points and seven rebounds for Green Bay. Justin Allen also had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

