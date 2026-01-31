Hill scores 24 off the bench, VCU takes down Loyola Chicago 89-75

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. helped lead VCU past Loyola Chicago on Friday night with 24 points off of the bench in an 89-75 win.

Hill added six rebounds and five assists for the Rams (16-6, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrell Ward scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jadrian Tracey shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Miles Rubin finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Ramblers (5-18, 1-9). Xavier Amos added 18 points and eight rebounds.

The Ramblers prolonged their losing streak to nine straight.

VCU took the lead for what would be the final time on Tracey’s layup with 19:50 remaining in the contest.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press