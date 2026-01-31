Perri Page scores 23 and Columbia women beat No. 19 Princeton 73-67 for 16th straight true road win

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Perri Page scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, Fliss Henderson had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Columbia beat No. 19 Princeton 73-67 on Friday night.

Columbia (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) extended the longest active winning streak in true road games to 16 games. The Lions also secured their second win against an AP Top 25 opponent in program history, with the other coming in the 2023-24 season against then-No. 25 Princeton.

Princeton (17-2, 5-1) entered with the third longest win streak in nation at 15 overall.

Columbia scored six of the opening seven points of the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 60-51. Columbia’s lead was just 62-59 with 3:43 remaining before scoring the next seven points to take the first double-digit lead of the game at 69-59.

Riley Weiss, Columbia’s leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, fouled out with 8:46 remaining in the fourth with 12 points. Susie Rafiu and Mia Broom each added 10 points. The Lions were coming off an 89-32 victory over Dartmouth — the fewest points allowed and largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent in program history.

Madison St. Rose and Olivia Hutcherson each scored 17 points, and Skye Belker added 16 for Princeton. St. Rose left in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury and did not return.

Princeton trailed 37-36 at halftime despite 17 points, five rebounds and four assists from St. Rose.

Up next

Columbia: Continues a three-game trip at Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Princeton: Stays at home to battle Cornell on Saturday.

