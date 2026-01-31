Skip to main content
Askew scores 20 off the bench, Villanova beats Providence 87-73

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Devin Askew scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Villanova over Providence 87-73 on Friday night.

Askew shot 6 for 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (16-5, 7-3 Big East Conference). Tyler Perkins added 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line. Acaden Lewis had 12 points and went 6 of 10 from the field.

Stefan Vaaks led the Friars (9-13, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and four assists. Jaylin Sellers added 16 points for Providence. Ryan Mela finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Villanova took the lead with 11:43 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Askew led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 45-28 at the break. Villanova pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend the lead to 20 points. Perkins scored a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

