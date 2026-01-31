Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
51.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Columbia defeats Pennsylvania 72-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Blair Thompson’s 16 points helped Columbia defeat Pennsylvania 72-67 on Friday night.

Thompson shot 7 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lions (14-6, 3-3 Ivy League). Connor Igoe scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Gerard O’Keefe shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

TJ Power led the way for the Quakers (9-10, 2-4) with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Michael Zanoni added 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.