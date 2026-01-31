Camper’s 32 lead Nevada past UNLV 89-76

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. put up 32 points as Nevada beat UNLV 89-76 on Friday.

Camper added three steals for the Wolf Pack (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Elijah Price scored 22 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 14 for 15 from the line and added 11 rebounds.

The Rebels (10-11, 5-5) were led in scoring by Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who finished with 26 points. UNLV also got 13 points from Naas Cunningham. Issac Williamson also had 10 points.

Nevada took the lead for good with 18:59 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-28 at halftime, with Camper racking up 14 points. Price scored 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press