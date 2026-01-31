Skip to main content
Camper’s 32 lead Nevada past UNLV 89-76

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. put up 32 points as Nevada beat UNLV 89-76 on Friday.

Camper added three steals for the Wolf Pack (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Elijah Price scored 22 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 14 for 15 from the line and added 11 rebounds.

The Rebels (10-11, 5-5) were led in scoring by Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, who finished with 26 points. UNLV also got 13 points from Naas Cunningham. Issac Williamson also had 10 points.

Nevada took the lead for good with 18:59 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-28 at halftime, with Camper racking up 14 points. Price scored 18 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

