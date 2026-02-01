Skip to main content
Davis puts up 22, Alabama A&M beats Florida A&M 72-65

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Koron Davis’ 22 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Florida A&M 72-65 on Saturday.

Davis also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-9, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kintavious Dozier scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Sami Pissis shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Rattlers (8-11, 5-3) were led by Tyler Shirley, who recorded 16 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Chatman added 14 points and two steals for Florida A&M. Antonio Baker finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

