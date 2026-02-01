Loyer scores 29 to help No. 12 Purdue snap a 3-game losing streak with a 93-63 rout of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith gave No. 12 Purdue a commanding lead with an early 3-point barrage, and the Boilermakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-63 victory over Maryland on Sunday.

Loyer scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half, when he Smith went a combined 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. The Boilermakers (18-4, 8-3) led 49-28 at halftime. Smith finished with 19 points. He needs one more to become the first player in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 career points and 500 assists in conference games.

Andre Mills scored 18 points for Maryland (8-13, 1-9), which continues to struggle under new coach Buzz Williams. This was the most lopsided defeat for the Terrapins in this arena, where they started playing in 2002.

Purdue was ranked No. 4 in the country before losing in succession to UCLA, Illinois and rival Indiana. But the schedule eased a bit with this game against Maryland and a matchup next weekend with an Oregon team that’s also near the bottom of the Big Ten.

Purdue raced out to a 10-2 lead against the Terps, with Loyer making two 3-pointers. Then Smith made a couple of 3s during an 11-0 spurt that made it 25-7.

Loyer added three more 3s and a free throw in an 11-2 run that pushed Purdue’s lead to 25 shortly before halftime.

This was by far the most lopsided result of the series, which didn’t begin until 2015 after Maryland joined the Big Ten. Purdue is 11-6 against the Terrapins, but this was only the second double-digit victory by the Boilermakers.

Up next

Purdue: Hosts Oregon on Saturday.

Maryland: Hosts Ohio State on Thursday night.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer