Sebastian Rancik, Isaiah Johnson help Colorado beat TCU 87-61 to end 6-game losing streak

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik had 17 points, Isaiah Johnson scored 16 and Colorado cruised to an 87-61 victory over TCU on Sunday, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Rancik came off the bench to sink 6 of 8 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — for the Buffaloes (13-9, 3-6 Big 12 Conference). He added six rebounds and three assists. Johnson made 5 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers, adding five assists.

Reserve Bangot Dak scored 14 on 7-for-8 shooting for Colorado. Josiah Sanders totaled 12 points and six assists, while Barrington Hargress scored 10.

Xavier Edmonds had 13 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Horned Frogs (13-9, 3-6). All four of his double-doubles this season have come in the past four games.

Colorado made 8 of its first 11 shots and got baskets from seven different players in the first eight minutes but managed only a 20-17 lead because TCU came out shooting at a 50% clip — 6 for 12.

Colorado had the lead over the final 12:15 of the half but didn’t push its advantage past two possessions until Sanders’ three-point play made it 30-21 with 4:27 remaining. Sanders and Rancik both had eight points by halftime as the Buffaloes extended their lead to 38-25. TCU got no closer than 10 after the break.

Colorado made 35 of 63 shots (56%) to TCU’s 33% effort (21 for 63). The Buffs hit 48% from beyond the arc — 11 for 23. The Frogs made 5 of 23 from distance (21.7%).

Colorado finished with 24 assists. TCU had eight assists and made only 15 of 51 shots in the final 32 minutes.

Up next

Colorado: At Baylor on Wednesday.

TCU: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball