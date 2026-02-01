Skip to main content
Sebastian Rancik, Isaiah Johnson help Colorado beat TCU 87-61 to end 6-game losing streak

By AP News

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik had 17 points, Isaiah Johnson scored 16 and Colorado cruised to an 87-61 victory over TCU on Sunday, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Rancik came off the bench to sink 6 of 8 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — for the Buffaloes (13-9, 3-6 Big 12 Conference). He added six rebounds and three assists. Johnson made 5 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers, adding five assists.

Reserve Bangot Dak scored 14 on 7-for-8 shooting for Colorado. Josiah Sanders totaled 12 points and six assists, while Barrington Hargress scored 10.

Xavier Edmonds had 13 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Horned Frogs (13-9, 3-6). All four of his double-doubles this season have come in the past four games.

Colorado made 8 of its first 11 shots and got baskets from seven different players in the first eight minutes but managed only a 20-17 lead because TCU came out shooting at a 50% clip — 6 for 12.

Colorado had the lead over the final 12:15 of the half but didn’t push its advantage past two possessions until Sanders’ three-point play made it 30-21 with 4:27 remaining. Sanders and Rancik both had eight points by halftime as the Buffaloes extended their lead to 38-25. TCU got no closer than 10 after the break.

Colorado made 35 of 63 shots (56%) to TCU’s 33% effort (21 for 63). The Buffs hit 48% from beyond the arc — 11 for 23. The Frogs made 5 of 23 from distance (21.7%).

Colorado finished with 24 assists. TCU had eight assists and made only 15 of 51 shots in the final 32 minutes.

Up next

Colorado: At Baylor on Wednesday.

TCU: Hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

