Snudda Collins scores 28 and No. 21 Texas Tech women edge No. 12 TCU 62-60

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 28 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and No. 21 Texas Tech knocked off No. 12 TCU 62-60 on Sunday.

Collins matched her career high by scoring 28 points for the second time in three games. Her 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining gave the Lady Raiders a 58-55 lead and she made one of two free throws for a four-point lead with four seconds left. The free throw proved important when Olivia Miles nailed a 3 to get TCU within a point with less than two seconds remaining. Collins again made one of two from the line for the final margin.

Miles and Marta Suarez scored 15 points each and Donovyn Hunter, whose 3-pointer had tied it at 55 in the final minute, added 11 points for TCU (20-3, 8-2). Suarez had 12 rebounds.

The Horned Frogs had the opportunity to take sole possession of first place after Baylor lost to West Virginia but Baylor and TCU remain tied. Texas Tech (21-3, 8-3) and West Virginia are tied for third place.

Reserve Sidney Love scored 10 points for Texas Tech. The starters scored only 22 points.

Texas Tech led only briefly a few times in the first three quarters and TCU led 40-36 heading to the fourth. Collins scored 15 points in the fourth, and it was her three-point play that gave the Lady Raiders a 54-52 lead at the three-minute mark.

A three-point play by Clara Silva gave TCU an 11-5 lead midway through the first quarter but the Horned Frogs managed only 13 points the remainder of the half, Still, TCU led 24-22 at halftime.

Up next

TCU: Houston visits on Wednesday.

Texas Tech: at Houston on Saturday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.