No. 8 Iowa State trounces Kansas State 95-61 behind Joshua Jefferson’s 19 points

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 8 Iowa beat Kansas State 95-61 on Sunday.

The Cyclones (20-2, 7-2 Big 12 Conference) got 18 points from Milan Momcilovic, 16 from Tamin Lipsey, 13 from Killyan Toure and 11 from Nate Heise en route to their fourth consecutive win.

They handed the Wildcats (10-12, 1-8 Big 12) their worst loss under coach Jerome Tang, who was hired ahead of the 2023 season.

Iowa State used two big runs in the first half to build a 29-point lead at the break. The second was a suffocating 25-4 run that covered nearly five minutes.

The Cyclones held the Wildcats to a season-low 21 points in the first half. The Wildcats shot just 31% from the field and matched their largest halftime deficit of the season. It swelled to 39 points in the second half.

P.J. Haggerty led Kansas State with 23 points and nine rebounds. Since transferring from Memphis, Haggerty has scored in double digits in all 22 of Kansas State’s games this season.

David Castillo added 11 points, including a 4-of-10 performance beyond the arc, for the Wildcats.

Up next

Kansas State: Visits TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

