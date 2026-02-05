Skip to main content
Perkins scores 18 in Villanova’s 72-60 victory against Seton Hall

By AP News

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins scored 18 points as Villanova beat Seton Hall 72-60 on Wednesday.

Perkins had five rebounds for the Wildcats (17-5, 8-3 Big East Conference). Malachi Palmer scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Duke Brennan had 12 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Pirates (16-7, 6-6) were led by Adam Clark, who recorded 18 points.

Villanova took the lead with 17:22 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Perkins led with 11 points in the first half to go up 40-25 at the break. Villanova extended its lead to 47-27 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

