Ensminger’s 13 help Santa Clara down Pacific 71-56

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jake Ensminger had 13 points in Santa Clara’s 71-56 win over Pacific on Wednesday to extend its win streak to seven games.

Ensminger added six rebounds for the Broncos (20-5, 11-1 West Coast Conference). Allen Graves added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Brenton Knapper had 11 points and shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

TJ Wainwright led the Tigers (15-10, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and eight rebounds. Justin Rochelin added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Pacific. Elias Ralph had 11 points.

Santa Clara took the lead with 1:55 left in the first half and did not trail again. Knapper led the Broncos with eight points in the first half to help put them up 30-26 at the break. Santa Clara outscored Pacific by 11 points over the final half, while Ensminger led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

