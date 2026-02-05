Otega Oweh goes for 20-plus again and Kentucky defeats Oklahoma 94-78

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Otega Oweh matched his season-high with 24 points, Brandon Garrison had 20 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Kentucky defeated Oklahoma 94-78 on Wednesday night.

Oweh has scored 20-plus points in eight of 10 conference games. Garrison, who averages 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds, has one other game with double figures in scoring and one other with double figures in rebounding this season.

Oweh scored seven points early in the second half and the Wildcats pushed their 11-point halftime lead to 55-36 after about 3 1/2 minutes. Although the Sooners hit six 3-pointers in one seven-minute stretch they didn’t get within 10 points until Xzayvier Brown hit back-to-back 3s to make it 82-72 with four minutes left.

A dunk by Oklahoma’s Mohamed Wague made it 82-74 with three minutes to go but the Sooners did not make another basket. The Wildcats scored the next eight points to regain command.

Collin Chandler added 18 points for Kentucky (16-7, 7-3 SEC). The Wildcats shot 50%, made 22 of 27 free throws and had only six turnovers.

Brown scored 21 points, Tae Davis 16 and Derrion Reid 11 for Oklahoma (11-12, 1-9). The Sooners shot 44%, made 17 of 19 free throws and also had only six turnovers.

The Sooners had their last lead at 18-17 but they made only four baskets in the final 12 minutes of the first half and were 0 for 7 in the last five minutes. Kentucky led 43-32 at halftime after making nine 3-pointers and shooting 47% overall.

Kentucky improved to 32-1 under coach Mark Pope when leading at halftime.

Up next

Oklahoma: at No. 15 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Kentucky: Tennessee visits Rupp Arena on Saturday. ___

