Lake scores 22 as Oregon State knocks off Washington State 74-64

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake’s 22 points helped Oregon State defeat Washington State 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Lake added five rebounds for the Beavers (13-12, 6-6 West Coast Conference). Johan Munch added 18 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line while they also had 15 rebounds and three steals. Olavi Suutela had 10 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

The Cougars (11-14, 6-6) were led in scoring by Aaron Glass , who finished with 17 points. ND Okafor added 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Washington State. Rihards Vavers finished with 11 points.

Suutela scored nine points in the first half and Oregon State went into halftime trailing 34-23. Lake scored 20 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Oregon State to a 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press